HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares ended their best week in eight months on a strong note on Friday, with resources-related sectors leading gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to spur economic growth and job creation.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.9 percent on the day and 4.2 percent on the week at 20,629.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended up 3.7 percent on Friday and 4.3 percent this week at 9,829.4.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.7 percent on the day, but was down 0.1 percent on the week at 2,315.5. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Friday, but slipped 0.2 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* This week's gain for the Hang Seng Index was the best since it jumped 4.7 percent in mid-January.

* Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) and Cosco Pacific spiked 9.1 and 9.5 percent respectively, leading percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components. Gold miner, Zijin Mining surged 11.4 percent as gold prices rose to a six-month high.

* Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 4.4 percent in heavy volume after posting earnings late on Thursday that narrowly beat expectations as strong rental growth drove the company to record operational profits. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)