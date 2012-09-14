HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares ended their
best week in eight months on a strong note on Friday, with
resources-related sectors leading gains after the U.S. Federal
Reserve announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to spur
economic growth and job creation.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.9 percent on the day
and 4.2 percent on the week at 20,629.8. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings ended up 3.7 percent
on Friday and 4.3 percent this week at 9,829.4.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.7 percent on the day,
but was down 0.1 percent on the week at 2,315.5. The Shanghai
Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Friday, but slipped
0.2 percent this week.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* This week's gain for the Hang Seng Index was the best
since it jumped 4.7 percent in mid-January.
* Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) and Cosco
Pacific spiked 9.1 and 9.5 percent respectively,
leading percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components. Gold
miner, Zijin Mining surged 11.4 percent as gold prices
rose to a six-month high.
* Sun Hung Kai Properties jumped 4.4 percent in
heavy volume after posting earnings late on Thursday that
narrowly beat expectations as strong rental growth drove the
company to record operational profits.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)