HONG KONG, Sept 18 Hong Kong shares slipped from
a 4-1/2 month high on Tuesday, dragged lower by weakness in
commodities-related sectors following steep overnight losses in
the physical markets.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at
20,601.9 from its highest close since May 4 recorded on Monday.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong ended down 1 percent at 9,689.9.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings fell 1 percent to 2,235.2. The
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent. Both indices
closed at their lowest since Sept 6.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Shares of Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd lost 1.4
percent after crude prices crashed more than $5 a barrel in a
wave of late, high-volume selling late on Monday, leaving
markets baffled. CNOOC had hit its highest since May 4 on
Monday, having surged almost 9 percent in the two days since the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of quantitative
easing.
* Chinese auto stocks with ties to Japanese carmakers were
once again weaker, as anti-Japan protests in the mainland showed
no signs of abating. Dongfeng Group, which has joint
ventures with Nissan and Honda, slid 5.1 percent to close at its
lowest since Oct. 4, 2011.
* Chinese property developers had some respite as official
data signalled a gentle recovery in the property market and
relieved some fears of more curbs on the sector. China Overseas
Land rose 1.1 percent, while Evergrande
gained 0.9 percent.
