HONG KONG, Sept 20 Hong Kong shares fell 1.2
percent on Thursday after a preliminary survey showed the rate
of the slowdown in China's manufacturing activity was
stabilising, lowering hopes for any imminent policy easing.
The Hang Seng Index closed at 20,590.9 points. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong ended down 1.4 percent at 9,707.9.
On the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings finished down 2.2 percent at
2,196, its lowest close since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite
Index ended down 2.1 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* CNOOC Ltd, whose upstream business makes its
share price more sensitive to oil prices, slumped 3.5 percent to
HK$15.66, its lowest close this week. Oil prices slumped on
Wednesday as Saudi efforts to tame prices and a massive rise in
U.S. crude inventories fuelled a third day of heavy fund
liquidation, one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year.
* China Unicom, the second-largest mobile operator
in the mainland, tumbled 5.2 percent after the company posted
underwhelming new August subscriber numbers.
* The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers'
index still indicated a contraction in activity but ticked up to
47.8 from a nine-month low of 47.6 in August, dousing hopes that
Beijing would follow the Bank of Japan, the European Central
Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve in easing monetary policy in
the near term.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(clement.tan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843-6392; Reuters
Messaging: clement.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)