HONG KONG Oct 12 Hong Kong shares finished at a five-month high on Friday, posting a sixth-straight weekly rise on expectations of more government measures to shore up the world's second-largest economy. Chinese banking shares led the rise.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent stronger on the week at 21,136.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.1 percent and 3.8 percent for the week at 10,345.3.

The CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings gained 0.1 percent and was 0.5 percent higher for the week to 2,304.5. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.1 percent and 0.9 percent on the week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Strength in Chinese financials helped the China Enterprise Index, also known as the H-share index, outperform the Hang Seng Index for a second straight week. Further strength in Chinese shares could depend on more economic data expected over the next few days, which could offer fresh clues to the extent of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

* Sands China led gains in the Macau gaming sector, surging 4.9 percent after Credit Suisse analysts said they expect to see Sands post the strongest quarter-on-quarter EBITDA growth of 16 percent among its sector peers.

* Li Ning jumped 3.4 percent after China's best-known sportswear brand said its chief financial officer has resigned, the latest departure from senior management as the company grapples with a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is expected to post September trade data on Saturday and inflation on Monday. Data posted in the final hour of trading showed Chinese banks extended 623.2 billion yuan ($99.28 billion) of new local-currency loans in September, missing market expectations for 650 billion yuan. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)