HONG KONG Oct 30 Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest in almost two weeks on Tuesday, with local developers extending losses in the wake of fresh curbs on real estate purchases in the territory.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4 percent at 21,428.6, their third-straight day of losses, pushing the benchmark to its lowest close since Oct. 17. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.8 percent.

On the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.2 percent in its first daily gain in six days. The Shanghai Composite Index also edged up 0.2 percent, its first gain in four days.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* New World Developments led weakness in the Hong Kong property sector, shedding a further 2.8 percent after sinking 6.4 percent on Monday. But it is still up 87 percent on the year, compared to the 16 percent rise on the Hang Seng Index.

The Hong Kong government late on Friday imposed a 15 percent tax on foreign and corporate real estate buyers and stiffened the resale stamp duty fees in the hope of calming the city's property prices, which have surpassed historical highs hit in 1997.

* Shares of Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd slumped 4.1 percent after posting a 94 percent slide in third-quarter net profit due to a slumping domestic market and its money-losing solar energy business.