HONG KONG Nov 6 Hong Kong shares slipped further from 2012 highs with a second-straight loss on Tuesday, as investors took profits on some recent outperformers ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 21,944.4, slipping a second day from a 2012 closing high recorded last Friday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also shed 0.3 percent.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.4 percent at 2,292.2, its worst loss since Oct. 29. The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 0.4 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* HSBC Holdings Plc ended down 1.4 percent after Europe's largest bank said a U.S. fine for violating federal anti-money laundering laws could cost significantly more than $1.5 billion and is likely to lead to criminal charges as well.

* China Merchants Holdings slumped 5.2 percent to HK$24.55, its lowest close since Oct. 16 after an undisclosed investor raised $84 million selling 27 million shares in a deal priced between HK$24.20 and $25.10, representing a discount of about 6.6 percent to Monday's HK$25.90 close.

* Samsonite International suffered its worst day in almost five months, tumbling 8.4 percent in heavy volumes after third-quarter sales underwhelmed.