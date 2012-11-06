HONG KONG Nov 6 Hong Kong shares slipped
further from 2012 highs with a second-straight loss on Tuesday,
as investors took profits on some recent outperformers ahead of
the U.S. presidential election.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at
21,944.4, slipping a second day from a 2012 closing high
recorded last Friday. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also shed 0.3 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.4 percent at
2,292.2, its worst loss since Oct. 29. The Shanghai Composite
Index also shed 0.4 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* HSBC Holdings Plc ended down 1.4 percent
after Europe's largest bank said a U.S. fine for violating
federal anti-money laundering laws could cost significantly more
than $1.5 billion and is likely to lead to criminal charges as
well.
* China Merchants Holdings slumped 5.2 percent to
HK$24.55, its lowest close since Oct. 16 after an undisclosed
investor raised $84 million selling 27 million shares in a deal
priced between HK$24.20 and $25.10, representing a discount of
about 6.6 percent to Monday's HK$25.90 close.
* Samsonite International suffered its worst day
in almost five months, tumbling 8.4 percent in heavy volumes
after third-quarter sales underwhelmed.