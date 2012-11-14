HONG KONG Nov 14 Hong Kong shares rebounded
from a one-month low on Wednesday, buoyed by strong gains for
metal producers after Chinese state media confirmed a Reuters
report that Beijing had resumed stockpiling metals in a move
seen as supporting physical prices.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.2 percent at 21,442
points, rebounding from a one-month low hit on Tuesday. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
finished up 1.7 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings gained 0.5 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent. Both indices
had closed on Tuesday at their lowest since late September.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco), the
country's largest aluminum producer, rose 2.8 percent after
tumbling 8.5 percent between Nov. 7 and Tuesday.
Reuters had first reported earlier this week that China's
State Reserves Bureau has issued tenders to buy 160,000 tonnes
of primary aluminium and 150,000 tonnes of zinc ingots from
local smelters. On Wednesday, sources told Reuters that these
tenders have been delayed to Thursday.
* Tencent Holdings slipped 0.9 percent in Hong
Kong, partly coming under pressure after sector rival
Nasdaq-listed Baidu dived nearly 6 percent overnight.
The Chinese Internet giant is expected to post third-quarter
corporate earnings after the market close.