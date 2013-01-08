HONG KONG Jan 8 Hong Kong shares closed at
their lowest in a week on Tuesday, as investors took profit on
mainland property counters after an official media report raised
fears of more stringent enforcement of sector curbs, stalling
its strong gains in recent months.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.9 percent at
23,111.1, its lowest since Jan. 2. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 2.2
percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings closed down 0.4 percent at 2,525.3. The
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4 percent. Both indexes
had closed at their highest since mid-June on Monday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* In a front page editorial, the official China Securities
Journal said stricter implementation of curbs on the property
sector is necessary to control home prices as the market expects
them to climb significantly in the first half of this year.
Longfor Properties and Evergrande fell 2.3
and 1.5 percent, respectively, despite posting December sales
that helped both companies exceed their stated 2012 targets.
* Ping An Insurance sank 4.0 percent after sources
told Reuters that state-run China Development Bank (CDB) has
expressed concern over the funding behind the effort of Thai
conglomerate CP Group to buy HSBC's stake in China's
second-largest insurer.