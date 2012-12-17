HONG KONG Dec 17 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Monday from the 16-month highs set at the end of last week, as
investors took profits, notably in large cap stocks that had
been the chief beneficiaries of large fund inflows in recent
months.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at
22,513.6, falling off its highest since Aug. 1, 2011, set last
Friday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong edged down 0.1 percent.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and
the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings each climbed 0.5 percent to their highest close since
Aug. 10.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* After an annual policy-setting conference presided over by
new Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping on Sunday, the official
Xinhua news agency reported that China will maintain steady
economic polices in 2013, leaving room for manoeuvre in the face
of global risks while deepening reforms to support long-term
growth.
* Chinese property shares, most of which have outperformed
the broader Hong Kong market, dived after the same Xinhua report
said Beijing would maintain controls on the sector. China
Overseas Land slid 1.3 percent, cutting its 2012 gains
to 80.7 percent.
* Shares of AIA Group were suspended from trading
after American International Group launched a $6.5
billion offering of its remaining stake in the Asian insurer.