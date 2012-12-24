HONG KONG Dec 24 Hong Kong shares edged higher in half-day trade on Monday, helped by strength in the Chinese financial sector after state media reported that social security funds had allocated more money for investment.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 22,541.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed up 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong financial markets shut at midday on Monday for the Christmas holiday and will resume trading on Thursday.