HONG KONG Jan 10 Hong Kong shares had their
best daily gain in a week on Thursday, helped by
growth-sensitive counters after data showing a far stronger than
expected trade performance by China in December.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at
23,354.3, its best day since Jan. 2. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1
percent.
The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings
closed up 0.4 percent at 2,2530.6. The Shanghai Composite Index
rose 0.4 percent. Both finished off the day's highs.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* China's export growth rebounded sharply in December to
notch a seven-month high, but the spike may not herald an
enduring recovery for an economy that had slowed for seven
quarters as global demand remains subdued.
* China's exports grew 14.1 percent last month compared with
a year earlier, easily beating a Reuters poll forecast of 4
percent and the 2.9 percent growth seen in November. Shippers
and growth-sensitive mining counters were among the biggest
percentage risers, with Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco)
soaring 6.5 percent to a 10-month high.
* Air China, China Eastern Airlines and
China Southern Airlines were bolstered by an upgrade
by Citi analysts based on an expected improvement in earnings.
China Eastern spiked 8.2 percent after Citi upgraded its Hong
Kong listing from a "neutral" to a "buy" and raised its target
price by almost 40 percent.