HONG KONG Jan 21 Hong Kong shares slipped from
a 19-1/2 month high on Monday, with China's second-largest
telecommunication equipment maker ZTE Corp weaker after a profit
warning.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
23,590.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.2 percent.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 0.6 percent at 2,610.9. The Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.5 percent. They each closed at
their highest since June 1, 2012.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Chinese shipping sector was lifted after China
Shipping Container Lines (CSCL) said on Friday that it
expects to post a net profit for 2012 after reporting a loss the
year before.
* CSCL jumped 3.9 percent, also helped by a mainland news
report that Beijing is working out a plan to help the sector,
involving tax and other financial support likely to be rolled
out in the first half of the year.
* ZTE Corp shed 1.4 percent after China's
second-largest telecom equipment maker issued a profit warning
for 2012. This contrasted with its larger rival, the unlisted
Huawei Technologies, which bounced back from a
disappointing 2011 with a 33 percent rise in net profit for
2012, and forecast stronger revenue growth, buoyed by smartphone
sales and cloud computing.