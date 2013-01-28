HONG KONG Jan 28 Hong Kong shares eked out a
first gain in four days - but failed again at a chart level that
capped index gains last week - as strength in the Chinese
banking sector offset weakness in Hong Kong property counters.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 23,671.9
on Monday, failing again at chart resistance at about 23,708,
its peak on May 31, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 3.1 percent at 2,651.9. The Shanghai
Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent. Monday's gains were
their best daily showing since Jan. 14.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Mid-sized Chinese banks led gains in the sector after Pan
Gongsheng, a deputy governor of China's central bank, said that
the pace and timing of freeing interest rates must consider
banks' profitability and capability of replenishing capital, as
the two factors affect credit supply to the whole economy. China
Minsheng Bank jumped 3.1 percent, while "Big Four"
rival China Construction Bank rose 0.6 percent.
* Investors also cheered a plan to double the number of
A-share listings eligible for short selling or margin trading,
bolstering shares of Chinese brokerages. Haitong Securities
climbed 3.7 percent.
* China Cosco Holdings dived 5.1
percent after the world's largest bulk cargo fleet operator said
it expects a second-straight year of losses in 2012. Its
Shanghai listing faces the prospect of delisting if the company
does not turn a profit in 2013.