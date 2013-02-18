HONG KONG Feb 18 Hong Kong shares fell as
investors were disappointed by underperformance in Chinese
onshore markets, which reopened on Monday after the Lunar New
Year holiday.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at
23,381.94. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.9 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 1.2 percent at 2,737.47
points. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent.
HIGHLGHTS:
*Hong Kong investors reacted to signs of softening on
mainland exchanges, with Chinese insurers and banks weak. Shares
in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the
world's biggest bank, fell 0.7 percent, while Bank of China
was down 0.3 percent.
*Energy stocks were mostly down as the recovery in China
failed to drive up coal prices. China Coal Energy fell
2 percent, while China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd dropped
1.8 percent.