HONG KONG Feb 19 Shares in Hong Kong declined
for the second straight day on Tuesday, weighed down by real
estate and financials, as investors grew concerned that both
Beijing and Hong Kong would launch more curbs to cool rising
property prices.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1 percent at
23,143.91. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.8 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.6 percent
at 2,382.91, its worst loss in more than a month. The CSI300
of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed
1.9 percent.
HIGHLGHTS:
* Mainland property stocks fell as investors were wary of a
clampdown on real estate prices. China Vanke,
China's largest property developer by sales, slid 4.3 percent in
Shenzhen. In Hong Kong, China Resources Land lost 4.4
percent, its worst decline since August 2012, while China
Overseas Land fell 3.3 percent.
* Macau gambling stocks were hit by worst-than-expected
gambling revenue for the first 17 days of February. Sands China
was down 4.4 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment Group
Ltd fell 4.9 percent. MGM China Holdings Ltd
fell 3.9 percent.