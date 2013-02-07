Feb 7 Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday as
investors booked profits on mainland financials after China's
central bank signalled it would shift its focus back to tackling
inflation from supporting growth.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent at 23,177
points, holding above Tuesday's one-month closing low of
23,104.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong shed 1.4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent
at 2,418.5, its first loss in nine days. The CSI300 of
the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.6 percent
from Wednesday's 17-month closing high.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* China needs to pay special attention to consumer prices,
the central bank said on Wednesday in its fourth-quarter
monetary policy report, a turnaround from its previous focus of
supporting economic growth.
* China Minsheng Bank tumbled 5.2 percent. As of
Wednesday, Minsheng shares had more than doubled from lows in
September as signs of a recovering Chinese economy and low
valuations spurred interest in the bank's shares.
* Shares of Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco)
fell 2.8 percent after the index manager said late on Wednesday
that Lenovo Group will take its place as a Hang Seng
Index component from March 4. Lenovo's shares jumped 5.2
percent.
DAY AHEAD:
* China is expected to post January inflation and trade data
on Friday. China's January export growth was likely its
strongest in 11 months, though a 17 percent year-on-year surge
forecast in a Reuters poll may owe as much to trade cycles and
Lunar New Year holiday base effects as a recovery in foreign
demand.
* A median forecast of 17 economists showed inflation
running at 2.0 percent in January, ahead of the Lunar New Year,
China's most important holiday. That's down from a seven-month
high of 2.5 percent in December, when a cold snap drove up
vegetable prices.