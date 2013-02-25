HONG KONG Feb 25 Hong Kong shares ended just above a 2013 low on Monday, as strength in index heavyweight HSBC Holdings offset weakness in local developers after the city government announced more measures last week to cool the market.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 22,820.1, off Friday's 2013 closing low. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also rose 0.2 percent.

In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.3 percent at 2,605 points. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent. This was their first gain in three days.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* HSBC Holdings climbed 0.4 percent, which along with strength in the Chinese banking sector, lifted the Hang Seng Index to its first gain in three days after suffering its worst weekly loss since mid-November.

* The Hong Kong property sector sank after the city government imposed higher stamp duties and home loan curbs on property transactions late last Friday in a sixth round of policy measures to cool an overheated property sector.

* ANTA Sports closed up 1.2 percent after posting at midday a 21.5 percent decline in 2012 net profit, largely in line with market expectations.