HONG KONG, March 1 Hong Kong shares fell on
Friday, paring the week's gains, with growth-sensitive counters
weak after Chinese manufacturing activity struck a five-month
low ahead of China's annual parliamentary meetings next week.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.6 percent at
22,880.2, paring this week's rise to 0.4 percent. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings shed 0.8
percent on the day, but inched up 0.2 percent this week.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent on Friday, while the
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.3 percent. For the week,
they rose 2.8 and 2 percent, respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Growth-sensitive counters were broadly weaker after an
official purchasing managers index from the National Bureau of
Statistics eased to 50.1 after seasonal adjustments in February.
The figure was weaker than a 50.2 Reuters poll consensus and
down from January's 50.4.
* Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 1.9 percent after
the world's second-largest property developer by market cap gave
weaker-than-anticipated sales guidance despite trumping first
half earnings expectations.
* Lenovo Group jumped 3.9 percent as passive funds
bought into shares of the Chinese PC maker, which is replacing
replace Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) as a
Hang Seng Index component. Chalco dived 4.8 percent.