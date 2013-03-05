HONG KONG, March 5 Hong Kong shares eked out
their first gain in three sessions on Tuesday, lifted by Chinese
power producers after a workplan released by the country's top
economic planning agency to conserve energy raised hopes of
higher tariffs.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at
22,560.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.6 percent. This was their first
daily gain since last Thursday.
The CSI300 index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 3 percent after recording its
heaviest one-day loss in more than two years on Monday. The
Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.3 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* China's top economic planning agency announced plans to
accelerate market reforms in its drive to conserve energy and
fight pollution. Shares of Chinese power producers surged on
hopes of higher tariffs, while putting coal producers under
pressure. China Resources Power jumped 5.4 percent.
* Want Want China Holdings Ltd extended gains
after the country's top food and beverage maker and distributor
by market value posted at the midday trading break a 32 percent
rise in 2012 net profit, trumping market expectations. Want Want
ended up 3.6 percent.
* Chinese property counters stayed on the defensive after
outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated Beijing's commitment to
curbing speculative demand in the housing market at the National
People's Congress. The sector had slumped on Monday after
China's cabinet announced a new round of tightening measures on
the housing market late on Friday.