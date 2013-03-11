HONG KONG, March 11 Hong Kong shares surrendered
midday gains to close flat on Monday, weighed down by a
lacklustre mainland market after patchy economic data over the
weekend spawned doubts about the earnings outlook for Chinese
firms.
The Hang Seng Index ended flat at 23,090.8, lingering
around Friday's closing level, which was its highest since Feb.
20. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong shed 0.4 percent on Monday.
The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.6 percent at 2,592.4.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Chinese oil giant CNOOC fell 1.1 percent on weak
oil prices after official data over the weekend showed China's
consumer prices rose 3.2 percent in February from a year ago,
their biggest increase in 10 months. Industrial production
growth in the first two months of 2013 was the lowest since
October 2012 - the starting point of China's nascent economic
recovery.
* Yurun Food, one of a series of Hong Kong-listed
Chinese companies that over the weekend warned of declining
profitability, tumbled 7 percent to close at its lowest since
Dec. 12. Lead acid battery maker Coslight plunged more
than 23 percent.