HONG KONG, March 13 Hong Kong shares gave up
their remaining 2013 gains on Wednesday, with the day's losses
accelerating in late afternoon after China's central bank
governor said monetary policy was no longer loose.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.5 percent at
22,556.7. It is now down 0.4 percent in 2013 after being up as
much as much as 6 percent in early February.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese
listings in Hong Kong shed 2.3 percent on Wednesday and is now
down 3.5 percent this year.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings ended down 1.1 percent at 2,527.5, its lowest close
since Jan. 11. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1
percent on Wednesday and is now down 0.2 percent this year.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Losses in Chinese banks and other growth-sensitive sectors
accelerated after the governor of the People's Bank of China
said the country's monetary policy position is now neutral and
no longer loose.
* Chinese financials were earlier hurt by a report in the
21st Century Business Herald newspaper that the Chinese banking
regulator said financial institutions should be cautious about
buying bonds issued by local government financing vehicles
(LGFV). The report cited draft guidelines from the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC) that also directed banks to
centralise approval of all LGFV bond transactions in their head
offices.