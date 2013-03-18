HONG KONG, March 18 Hong Kong shares slumped to
their lowest level in more than three months on Monday, with
growth-sensitive sectors taking the brunt of a broad risk-off
mood triggered by renewed concerns about the euro zone and
China's property sector.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 2 percent at
22,083.4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong dived 2.1 percent. Both indexes
closed at their lowest since early December.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended down 1.5 percent at 2,502.5. The Shanghai
Composite Index shed 1.7 percent to close at its lowest
since Dec. 28.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Citic Securities slid 3.7 percent after the
official China Securities Journal reported that Bank of China
Ltd Chairman Xiao Gang was named head of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission at a Sunday meeting of the agency. The
report sparked worries that the departure of current commission
chairman Guo Shuqing could slow reforms in the sector.
* Shares of bigger Chinese property counters rebounded,
while smaller rivals dipped as investors bet on the ability of
larger developers to survive any additional curbs on the housing
market.
* Official data showed on Monday that China's new home
prices rose in February from a year ago for a second consecutive
month, though gains are expected to ease after the government
unveiled tougher tax plans this month to curb real estate
speculation.