HONG KONG, March 27 Hong Kong shares rose for a
third-straight day on Wednesday, driven by gains in Chinese
banks after two of the "Big Four" reported solid 2012 corporate
earnings largely in line with expectations.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at
22,464.8. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1 percent.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-shares listings ended a choppy Wednesday session up 0.3
percent at 2,583.5. The Shanghai Composite Index inched
0.2 percent higher.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Bank of China (BoC) climbed 2 percent and
Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) gained 0.5 percent
after their net interest margins stayed steady in the fourth
quarter and their non-performing loan ratios remained largely
unchanged from 2011.
* Chinese oil majors were buoyed by an announcement that
China will start a more flexible system for pricing domestic
fuel, the first major revamp for four years, to help avoid
shortages and tame consumption. China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) rose 2 percent.