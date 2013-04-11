HONG KONG, April 11 Hong Kong shares rose for a third-straight session, extending a bounce off Monday's multi-month lows after official data showed Chinese lending and money supply exceeded expectations in March, easing concerns about credit tightening.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 22,101.3 on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.1 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.3 percent at 2,477.9. The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Central bank data showed on Thursday that Chinese banks made 1.06 trillion yuan ($171.2 billion) of new local currency loans in March, well above market expectations for 850 billion yuan, buoying the Chinese banking sector and other cyclical counters.

* China Eastern Airlines climbed 3.1 percent after its passenger traffic in March came in higher than expected. It has now clawed back about half of its 8.3 percent tumble last Friday on fears about bird flu, which remains a risk for the stock because the airline is based in Shanghai, the centre of the current outbreak.

* Lenovo Group dived 5.8 percent after a leading tech tracking firm said personal computer sales plunged 14 percent in the first quarter. Lenovo was hammered despite being the only PC maker to come out relatively unscathed from IDC's grim Q1 report card.