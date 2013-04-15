HONG KONG, April 15 Hong Kong shares unwinded
most of last week's gains on Monday, after weaker-than-expected
first quarter China GDP growth data accelerated a sell-off in
cyclical sectors, compounding the gloom after several Chinese
corporate profit warnings.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.4 percent at
21,772.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong shed 2 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 1 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index shed 1.1 percent to 2,181.9, its lowest
close since Dec. 24.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Zoomlion Heavy Industry tumbled 8.3 percent to
its lowest closing level since September 2011 after warning on
Friday that its first quarter net profit may drop by up to 80
percent.
* Zijin Mining dived 7.2 percent after gold prices
sank to a 2-year low, tracking a broad slide in commodities
prices after data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly
stumbled in the first three months of 2013. The annual rate of
growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent set in the
previous quarter and below an 8.0 percent Reuters poll
consensus.