HONG KONG, April 16 Hong Kong shares slipped for a third consecutive session on Tuesday but short covering in the afternoon helped cut losses in commodities counters.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 21,672 points. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 0.1 percent. Turnover remained weak.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.9 percent at 2,459.6, its first daily gain in five sessions. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent in its first gain in four sessions.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Pacific Insurance (CPIC) jumped 3.4 percent after posting robust March premium growth, lifting most sector peers. Separately, the country's insurance regulator said it will allow shareholders to own stakes of more than 20 percent in a move that will help boost capital strength.

* Commodities-related counters were again weak, but pared losses in afternoon trade. China's largest gold miner Zijin ended down 1.7 percent, while Jiangxi Copper shed 1.9 percent.

* Short covering drove the bulk of the reversal of midday losses after the Hang Seng Index had earlier bounced off technical support at its 200-day moving average, seen at about 21,462.7.