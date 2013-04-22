HONG KONG, April 22 Hong Kong shares hovered at
a week-high in thin trade on Monday, helped by strength in China
Unicom as investors cheered its robust March 3G user subscriber
additions and as Great Wall Motor soared on hopes of better
sales growth this year.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,044.4
points, its highest closing level since April 12. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong ended flat.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 0.1 percent at 2,530.7. The
Shanghai Composite Index also inched down 0.1 percent.
Both indexes had closed on Friday at their highest since March
27.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Great Wall Motor soared 15 percent in its best
day in more than four years after its chief executive said new
products unveiled over the weekend ahead of the Shanghai auto
show could help raise 2013 sales by 30 percent, higher than the
company's earlier 12.6 percent guidance.
* China Unicom climbed 4.5 percent to its highest
since end-March as investors cheered its record high 3G
subscriber net gain in March.
* Chinese insurers slid on concerns that payouts for
Saturday's earthquake in Sichuan province could hit profit
margins, while reconstruction-related sectors such as cement and
steel producers climbed on hopes that rebuilding in the
aftermath of China's worst earthquake in three years will boost
demand.