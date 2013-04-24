HONG KONG, April 24 Hong Kong shares rebounded to their highest level in three weeks on Wednesday, although volumes remained thin, with Chinese utility Huaneng Power among the leaders after its quarterly earnings trumped expectations.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.7 percent at 22,183.1, its highest close since April 3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 2 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.6 percent to 2,218.3, moving further above its 200-day moving average.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Huaneng Power surged 6 percent to its highest since December 2007 as investors cheered its 178 percent surge in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, which bettered market expectations.

* Belle International snapped a seven-day losing streak with a 5.8 percent rise as investors covered short positions in the more beaten down names in Hong Kong, traders said.