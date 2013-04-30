HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong shares ended April at a seven-week high on Tuesday, with growth-sensitive sectors rebounding as investors covered short bets ahead of a public holiday and release of a survey of China's manufacturing activity.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at 22,737 points, the highest close since March 12. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent. They were up 2 and 0.2 percent in April, respectively.

Mainland China was shut on Tuesday and will stay closed until trading resumes on Thursday. Hong Kong will also be closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Commodities-related stocks ended the month on a stronger note, cutting steep April losses after a recent plunge in the physical markets. Jiangxi Copper gained 0.8 percent on Tuesday but still lost more than 12 percent for the month.

* China National Building Material bucked strength in growth-sensitive counters on the day, sliding 1.9 percent after JP Morgan analysts downgraded their view on the stock from "overweight" to "neutral," while cutting their price target by 31 percent, believing the burden of its high financing costs will directly impact the company's bottom line.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is due to report its official purchasing managers index (PMI) for April on Wednesday. The HSBC China flash Purchasing Managers' Index for April, released on April 23, unexpectedly fell to 50.5 in April from 51.6 in March.