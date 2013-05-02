HONG KONG May 2 Hong Kong shares fell from a
seven-week high on Thursday as soft China manufacturing data put
growth-sensitive counters on the defensive after markets
returned from the Labour Day holiday.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at
22,668.3, pulling away from Tuesday's seven-week closing high.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong shed 0.9 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed a choppy session up 0.1 percent. The
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 2,174.1,
closing just below its 200-day moving average for the first time
since Christmas Eve.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Jiangxi Copper fell 1.2 percent as Shanghai
copper prices tumbled nearly 5 percent after the final HSBC
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China dropped to 50.4 in
April from March's 51.6. China's official PMI on Wednesday fell
to 50.6 in April from an 11-month high of 50.9 in March.
* Chinese property developers rose after the weak data
boosted hopes that Beijing will relent on the enforcement of
home price curbs despite average home prices in China's 100
biggest cities posting an eleventh month-on-month price in
April, a private survey showed on Thursday.
* Lenovo Group tumbled 2.7 percent in its worst
day in two weeks after Fortune magazine reported that the
Chinese personal computer maker and IBM have called off
negotiations over a multibillion-dollar deal for Big Blue's
low-end server business.