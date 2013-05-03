HONG KONG May 3 Hong Kong shares ended a
holiday-shortened week on a tepid note on Friday, paring gains
in the afternoon ahead of U.S. payrolls data later in the day
and barely registering a gain on the week.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,690
points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent. They gained 0.6 and 0.1
percent this week, respectively.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended up 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite
Index rose 1.4 percent. They rose 1.9 and 1.3 percent in
the holiday-shortened week, respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Hong Kong developer New World Development jumped
3.9 percent after announcing plans to spin off its hotel
properties in an initial public offering.
* Chinese brokerages rose after the official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Friday that new technical
regulations rolled out by the Chinese central bank late on
Thursday suggest that renminbi qualified foreign institutional
investors (RQFII) quota approvals may be resumed after a
two-month suspension.
WEEK AHEAD:
* Beijing will release a slew of April economic data next
week, starting with trade data on Wednesday and inflation on
Thursday, with money supply and loan growth expected between May
10-15.