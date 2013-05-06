HONG KONG May 6 Hong Kong shares climbed to
their highest in almost two months on Monday, buoyed by robust
gains for commodities-related counters as prices in physical
markets soared.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 22,915.1
points, its highest closing level since March 11. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong climbed 1.4 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed up 1.3 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index rose 1.2 percent to 2,231.2. Both
indexes closed at their highest since April 22.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Chinese oil sector was a key outperformer, following
higher crude oil prices, a Deutsche Bank upgrade for China
Oilfield Services from "hold" to "buy" and a UBS
upgrade for CNOOC from "neutral" to "buy".
* Galaxy Entertainment soared 5.1 percent after
saying it would buy buy assets in Macau's Cotai from hotel
operator and casino marketing firm Get Nice Holdings Ltd
for HK$3.25 billion ($419 million).
* Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd rose 4.7
percent after Citi raised the cosmetic retailer's target price
by 45 percent following strong sales growth during the Labour
Day holiday. Same-store sales growth for Sa Sa grew 17 percent
in Hong Kong and Macau over the April 29-May 1 holiday, while
retail sales jumped 25 percent.