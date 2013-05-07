(Corrects GOME percentage rise in 4th paragraph)
HONG KONG May 7 Hong Kong shares ended at
multi-week highs in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors braced
for a slew of economic data from China that could offer fresh
clues on the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at
23,047.1, its highest closing level since March 11. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 1 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
each closed up 0.2 percent, both hovering at two-week highs.
HIGHLGHTS:
* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding, China's
second-largest home appliance retail chain operator, jumped 4.9
percent after issuing a rare profit alert after several
warnings.
* SJM Holdings climbed 3 percent after the Macau
casino operator posted a 12 percent year-on-year increase in
first-quarter net profit late on Monday.
DAY AHEAD:
* Beijing is due to release economic figures for April,
starting with trade on Wednesday and inflation on Thursday, with
money supply and loan growth expected from Friday. The median
forecast of 27 economists polled by Reuters showed China's
exports likely grew 10.3 percent in April from a year ago, up
from an increase of 10 percent in March. Imports were seen
rising 13.9 percent last month, down from a rise of 14.1 percent
in March.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)