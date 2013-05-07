(Corrects GOME percentage rise in 4th paragraph)

HONG KONG May 7 Hong Kong shares ended at multi-week highs in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors braced for a slew of economic data from China that could offer fresh clues on the recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at 23,047.1, its highest closing level since March 11. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings each closed up 0.2 percent, both hovering at two-week highs.

HIGHLGHTS:

* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding, China's second-largest home appliance retail chain operator, jumped 4.9 percent after issuing a rare profit alert after several warnings.

* SJM Holdings climbed 3 percent after the Macau casino operator posted a 12 percent year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profit late on Monday.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is due to release economic figures for April, starting with trade on Wednesday and inflation on Thursday, with money supply and loan growth expected from Friday. The median forecast of 27 economists polled by Reuters showed China's exports likely grew 10.3 percent in April from a year ago, up from an increase of 10 percent in March. Imports were seen rising 13.9 percent last month, down from a rise of 14.1 percent in March. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)