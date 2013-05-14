HONG KONG May 14 Hong Kong shares retreated
further from a three-month closing high on Tuesday, dragged down
by the Chinese banking and property sectors after a newspaper
report stoked fears that local governments could impose more
curbs on home sales.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at
22,930.3 points, in its second straight loss after closing last
Friday at its highest since mid-February. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.7
percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings fell 1.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index closed down 1.1 percent at 2,217 points. The
losses were the worst for both indexes since April 23.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* China Resources Land dived 3 percent after the
21st Century Business Herald reported that pre-sales licenses
for new housing projects in Beijing now require the added
approval of the deputy mayor.
* Standard Chartered rebounded 2.4 percent from
Monday's more than five-month closing low. U.S. activist
investors Muddy Waters told a conference last week it had bet
against the bank because of its "deteriorating" loan quality.