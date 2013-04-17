US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
HONG KONG, April 17 Hong Kong shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors remained uncertain over China's economic recovery and weak sales hit luxury stocks.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 21,569.6 on Wednesday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.2 percent. Turnover stayed weak.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.1 percent.
HIGHLGHTS:
* Luxury stocks were under pressure in Hong Kong after the world's No.1 luxury goods group LVMH LVMH.PA said Louis Vuitton sales in Europe have been hit by weak demand from Asian tourists. In Hong Kong, Prada fell 2.3 percent, while Chinese watch retailer Hengdeli dropped 1.3 percent.
* Mainland banks were hit by media reports that foreign banks were shorting bank shares. Minsheng Bank declined 2.8 percent, while China Merchants Bank fell 1.5 percent.
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.