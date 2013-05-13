HONG KONG May 13 Hong Kong shares were knocked off a near three-month high on Monday with Ping An Insurance falling sharply after a three-month ban was imposed on its brokerage unit for helping list a fraudulent Chinese company.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.4 percent at 22,989.8 after closing last Friday at its highest since mid-February. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2.1 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 2,241.9.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Ping An Insurance suffered its worst day since July 2012, diving 4.2 percent after the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Friday that Ping An Securities, a unit of Ping An Insurance will face a three-month ban from underwriting after it helped fraudulent firm Wanfu Biotechnology to list in 2011.

* Commodities-related sectors were also weak, tracking lower physical prices. Zijin Mining slipped 2.6 percent in Hong Kong and 1 percent in Shanghai as gold prices fell to a near two-week low. CNOOC Ltd slid 2.4 percent in Hong Kong as Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on Monday.

* China's factory output growth was surprisingly muted in April, darkening the outlook for the Chinese economic recovery and feeding expectations that the government may take policy action to support activity.