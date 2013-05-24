HONG KONG May 24 Hong Kong shares extended
losses on Friday to fall to their lowest in almost a month as
the property sector sagged over concerns that China's economic
recovery may be stalling.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 percent to 22,618.7
points, the lowest level since April 29. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.2
percent. On the week, they were down 2 and 2.7 percent,
respectively.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index also closed up 0.6 percent at 2,288.5 points. On
the week, they both rose 0.2 percent in their fourth-straight
weekly gain.
HIGHLGHTS:
* Chinese property developers were broadly weak. China Vanke
fell 0.8 percent in Shenzhen after testing its
highest since Feb. 5 on Thursday. In Hong Kong, China Overseas
Land dropped 1.7 percent, while China Resources Land
fell 0.4 percent.
* Lenovo Group Ltd rose 3.8 percent to its highest
in almost two months, helped by a slew of price target upgrades
by brokerages after the Chinese PC marker reported a
forecast-beating quarterly profit.