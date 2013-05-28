HONG KONG May 28 Hong Kong shares posted a second-straight daily gain in lacklustre Tuesday trade, with China Taiping Insurance among the best performers after it announced restructuring plans.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 22,924.3 while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.6 percent. For both, this was their second-straight gain.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.7 percent to its highest close since March 6. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.2 percent at 2,321.3, its highest closing since March 25.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Shares of luxury watch retailer Hengdeli jumped 7.2 percent as of 0800 GMT after China said it will cut import duties on Swiss watches by 60 percent over the next 10 years under a free-trade agreement which should help reinvigorate Swiss watchmakers' sales in a key market.

* China Taiping Insurance surged 14.9 percent in its best day since September 2008 by 0800 GMT after its plan to buy stakes in several companies from its unlisted parent to streamline shareholding and capital structure, funded by proceeds from the sale of new shares.

* Chinese property stocks rose on hopes that Beijing could take steps to quell rising land prices. The Economic Information Daily newspaper reported that the Beijing city land authority has suspended a land transfer that attracted high bidding prices, suggesting the government is trying to stabilize the market through administrative measures.