HONG KONG May 29 Hong Kong shares fell for the first time in three days on Wednesday, in line with a broader sell-off in high yielding counters including property, as strong U.S. data reinforced expectations that the Fed would taper its bond buying programme.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.6 percent at 22,554.9 and is now back in negative territory for the year. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also slid 1.6 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent at 2,642.6 points.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* U.S Treasuries surged to their highest levels in over a year on Tuesday after a strong consumer confidence report pointed at a more entrenched recovery in the world's largest economy, sparking a selloff in Hong Kong property shares and REITs.

* Wharf Holdings dived 5.7 percent in its worst day since October 2011, while Link REIT slid 4.2 percent in its worst day since May 2012. The Hang Seng Property Index was a standout underperformer, falling 3 percent.

* Losses on Wednesday pushed the Hang Seng Index back into negative territory on the year. It is now down 0.5 percent in 2013, while the H-share index has shed 6 percent.

* Trading for the first time this week, Zoomlion tumbled 5.4 percent to its lowest closing level since September 2011 even after the firm rejected media reports that it provided false sales data.