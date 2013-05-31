HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong shares fell on
Friday, sinking deeper into the red for the month, as month-end
flows and a MSCI rebalancing weighed on markets. Oil firms and
power producers were among the losers.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at
22,392.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent. In May, they shed 1.5
and 2.9 percent, respectively.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings shed 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index closed down 0.7 percent at 2,300.6. In May, they
climbed 6.5 and 5.6 percent, respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* Month-end flows and a MSCI rebalancing distorted some
price movements as investors again bailed on the defensive Hong
Kong utilities counters. Power Assets dived 3 percent.
* Foxconn International soared 18.2 percent to its
highest since April 2012, helped by a Morgan Stanley upgrade
from "equal weight" to "overweight".
* Li Ning surged 15.8 percent in its second-best
ever daily gain, reversing midday losses after the company was
reported by local media to have said at its annual general
meeting that it sees inventory to sales ratio normalizing in the
second half.
WEEK AHEAD:
* Beijing is due to release on Saturday its official
Purchasing Managers' Index, which is likely to have retreated to
50.1 in May from April's 50.6, according to a Reuters poll.