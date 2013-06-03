HONG KONG, June 3 Hong Kong shares fell for a
fourth day on Monday as the prospect of tighter money supply in
the mainland, along with contrasting surveys of manufacturing
activity in China in May, raised growth concerns, hitting
cyclical counters.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at
22,282.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong also slipped 0.5 percent. This was their
respective fourth-straight loss.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,602.6 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) for May came in on Saturday at 50.8, higher than an
expected 50.1, but the HSBC final PMI reading was 49.2, the
lowest since October 2012 and lower than the flash 49.6 reading.
* Zijin Mining sank 3.7 percent after the general
manager at one of its subsidiaries, allegedly involved in
economic crimes, surrendered to police.
* Macau casino stocks broadly held onto gains after data at
midday showed gambling revenue in China's gambling enclave rose
13.5 percent in May from a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a
rise of between 12 and 15 percent for May.