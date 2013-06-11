HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong shares ended at a
seven-month low in weak trade on Tuesday as investors exited
some high-yield stocks such as property developers ahead of the
Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.2 percent at
21,354.7 points, its lowest close since late November. The China
Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in
Hong Kong sank 1.7 percent.
Mainland China is shut June 10 to 12, with Hong Kong also
closed on Wednesday. Both markets will resume trading on
Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Macau gaming sector, among recent outperformers, was
broadly lower after preliminary revenue data for June came in
weaker than expected. As of 0800 GMT, MGM China
tumbled 6.7 percent on fears that revenue growth for the full
month of June could underwhelm. Its shares had surged 7.7
percent on Monday ahead of the data.
* Investors sold off defensive, high-yielding names on fears
of being caught short by developments surrounding a potential
tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus with Hong Kong shut on
Wednesday. Local property developer New World Development
dived 5 percent, while Link Real Estate Investment
Trust fell 3.9 percent, deepening 2013 losses.
* Chinese beta plays were also broadly weaker with investors
unsure how mainland markets will react to soft May economic data
from the weekend when they trade for the first time this week on
Thursday.