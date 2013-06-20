HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong shares tumbled to
their lowest in nine months on Thursday, with interest
rate-sensitive counters sliding after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled a tapering of stimulus and cyclicals hurt by a weak
China factory activity survey.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 2.9 percent at
20,382.9 points, its lowest close since Sept. 13. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings dived 3.3
percent. Turnover in Hong Kong spiked to the highest in a week.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-shares listings shed 3.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index sank 2.8 percent. Both closed at fresh six-month
lows.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* The Hang Seng benchmark broke below chart support at
September 2012 lows at about 20,485, pointing to further losses
ahead. The H-share index's relative strength index (RSI) dipped
to 17.7, suggesting it is at its most technically oversold
levels since June 1998.
* High dividend-yielding sectors such as Hong Kong property
and real estate investment trusts (REITs) dived as U.S. bond
yields spiked to a 15-month high after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke
signalled a likely end to asset buying by the middle of 2014. By
0800 GMT, Link REIT and New World Development
each sank about 4 percent.
* A weak China manufacturing flash purchaser managers' index
reading combined with a cash crunch in the mainland to rock the
Chinese banking sector and other growth-sensitive counters.
China Minsheng Bank skidded 6.3 percent.
* China's two shortest-term money rates spiked to record
highs on Thursday, with the central bank again ignoring market
pressure to inject funds despite fresh evidence that the economy
is slowing.
* The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.3 in
June from May's final reading of 49.2, drifting further away
from the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction.
It was the weakest level since September.
