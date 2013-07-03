HONG KONG, July 3 Hong Kong shares had their
worst day in two weeks on Wednesday, with financial and coal
counters feeling under heavy selling pressure as gains from last
week's strong rebound on quarter-end flows give way to bearish
bets.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 2.5 percent at
20,147.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong dived 3.3 percent. For both, this
was their worst daily loss since June 20.
Two surveys showing a subdued Chinese non-manufacturing
sector discouraged investors. Slowing construction activity was
cited for a weak official services PMI reading, while new orders
for a similar private survey sank to a 55-month
low.
Consumer counters were hit by data showing the value of Hong
Kong retail sales grew in May by 12.8 percent from a year
earlier, well below April's 20.7 percent growth.
ADVISORY:
* As part of broader changes to financial markets coverage,
there will not be a final Hong Kong-China stocks combined daily
closing report, unless the markets make major moves.