HONG KONG, July 4 Hong Kong shares produced their first gain in three sessions with turnover weak, as investors covered short positions ahead of a European central bank meeting later Thursday and a U.S. payrolls report on Friday.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.6 percent at 20,468.7, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.4 percent. This was their first gain since last Friday, with Monday a public holiday.

Gains came in turnover that totalled $6.2 billion, two-thirds of Wednesday's level and some 30 percent below its average in the last 20 sessions. Traders attributed weak interest to the July 4 Independence Day holiday in the United States.

ADVISORY:

* As part of broader changes to financial markets coverage, there will not be a final Hong Kong-China stocks combined daily closing report, unless the markets make major moves.