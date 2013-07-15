HONG KONG, July 15 Hong Kong shares pared gains
to end only slightly higher on Monday, with investors waiting
for further signs of stimulus to boost growth after China's GDP
growth slowed in the second quarter.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at
21,303.31, hovering around one-month highs. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 0.1 percent.
China's growth slowed in the second quarter to an annual 7.5
percent from 7.7 percent in the first quarter as weak overseas
demand weighed on output and investment, testing Beijing's
resolve to keep up with reforms in the world's second-biggest
economy.
China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday
that economic growth faces relatively big downward pressure and
the country will keep prudent monetary policy and reasonable
credit supply to provide a good financial environment for small
firms.