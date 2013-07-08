HONG KONG, July 8 Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, led down by property stocks because of poor weekend sales rooted in fears that interest rates will go higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.3 percent at 20,582.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.6 percent. Both fell about 3 percent before paring losses.