HONG KONG, July 11 Hong Kong shares posted their second-best daily gain in 2013 on Thursday, with Chinese cyclical counters drawing support from hopes of policy easing and dividend counters buoyed by dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve president.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 2.6 percent at 21,437.5 points, its best daily gain since Jan. 2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 3.7 percent.