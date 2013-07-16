BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong shares ended flat in weak Tuesday trade, as strength in Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings offset broad weakness in growth-sensitive sectors, particularly property developers and building material producers.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.04 percent at 21,312.4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.3 percent in anemic turnover, some 30 percent below its average in the last 20 sessions.
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------