BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
HONG KONG, July 31 Hong Kong shares ended their best month in 10 on a whimper on Wednesday, as weakness in Tencent Holdings offset a strong mainland property sector after China's politburo appeared to affirm greater official tolerance for home price increases.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent at 21,883.7 points after earlier hitting its highest intra-day level since June 5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent.
In July, the Hang Seng benchmark had its best month since September, climbing 5.2 percent. The H-share index rose 3.7 percent for its best monthly showing since January.
Bourse turnover fizzled out after an early spike as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and the China official manufacturing PMI early on Thursday as well as U.S. jobs data on Friday.
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------